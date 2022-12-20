Bell ringers needed to help get $20,000 by Christmas Eve

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This week marks the end of red kettle for the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army of Staunton is in need of bell ringers to help jingle all the way toward meeting the goal of $70,000.

The money goes a long way for the Salvation Army in Staunton to provide services throughout the next year like food, shelter, and clothes but it doesn’t stop there.

“It helps with mental health bills. It helps with prescription bills for seniors. It helps with our seniors ministry. We need that 70 thousand dollars to be able to support our community,” Salvation Army Officer Lieutenant Kelsey Meredith said.

The Salvation Army of Staunton has until Saturday to raise 20,000 dollars more to meet their goal.

If you’d like to sign up, call the office at 540-850-5147.

The last day to volunteer is Christmas Eve but Lieutenant Meredith says bell ringing would be no more than two hours for everyone

