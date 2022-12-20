Dayton appoints interim town manager

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Dayton Town Council held a special meeting to interview and appoint an interim town manager.

Last Monday residing town manager, Angela Lawrence, submitted her resignation.

After a brief closed session, Dayton’s Town Council announced Bob Holton as its interim town manager.

“I wanted to be a part of Dayton,” Holton said. “I’ve always enjoyed this community and they have a need right now that I can fill.”

Holton was the town manager in Bridgewater for 42 years and says he taught public administration at James Madison University for 23 years.

Holton says he has short-term goals he is ready to begin accomplishing.

“One is find my replacement and find my replacement as quickly as I can because what this town needs is a person in that permanent position a second thing I want to try and rebuild some damaged, broken relationships with the business community,” Holton said.

Holton says he also wants to do an independent evaluation of where Dayton’s departments stand and what needs to be done.

“I want to meet with them personally I will go to their place of business and sit down and talk to them for an hour or whatever it takes to find out what they don’t like, what’s bothering them, and bring back to the mayor and council any ideas I might have,” Holton said.

Dayton’s mayor Cary Jackson said they couldn’t have asked for a better candidate.

“We’re gonna learn things from him as he does his job and he’s gonna leave this town better when he finds somebody to replace him,” Jackson said.

