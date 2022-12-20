Former high school teacher sentenced on charges of indecency with students

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Gavin Haynes mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former physical education teacher at Alleghany High School has been sentenced to five years in prison, with 19 more years suspended, after pleading guilty in August to eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to Circuit Court records.

Gavin Haynes was sentenced December 19, 2022.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner told WDBJ7 in August that four high school girls were victimized in this case; two of them were in court for that month’s plea hearing that reduced the number of charges he faced, and all four supported the plea.

Haynes had faced 31 charges, covering repeated incidents of sexual activity or solicitation for sexual activity, with the students between 2010 and 2020.

