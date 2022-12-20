Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy.

Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.

This is the first year for a partnership like this and the school district superintendent is happy to see this partnership flourish.

“Ever since the pandemic, I think that people really recognize how important schools are, and how important teachers are in a family, so we appreciate Hollister’s partnership,” Staunton Public City Schools Superintendent Garrett Smith said.

Five families are each getting a trunk load of presents. The gifts include things kids want like candy and toys but also what families need like clothes.

There is already talk of this partnership becoming a holiday tradition.

“We want to try and see if we can do something more next year. We’ve even talked to the school system about, maybe, doing in a little earlier, so we can see if we can impact more families,” Hollister Incorporated Director of Planned Operations Shelby Evans said.

Both parties are proud to support the school system during the holidays because it is about showing kids someone is always there.

Over 30 Hollister Associates supported the Angel Tree Program by donating gifts and filling stockings with stickers, bubbles, candies, and Holiday crafts for each child.

Caregivers received grocery and gas gift cards.

