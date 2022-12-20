Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy.

Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.

This is the first year for a partnership like this and the school district superintendent is happy to see this partnership flourish.

“Ever since the pandemic, I think that people really recognize how important schools are, and how important teachers are in a family, so we appreciate Hollister’s partnership,” Staunton Public City Schools Superintendent Garrett Smith said.

Five families are each getting a trunk load of presents. The gifts include things kids want like candy and toys but also what families need like clothes.

There is already talk of this partnership becoming a holiday tradition.

“We want to try and see if we can do something more next year. We’ve even talked to the school system about, maybe, doing in a little earlier, so we can see if we can impact more families,” Hollister Incorporated Director of Planned Operations Shelby Evans said.

Both parties are proud to support the school system during the holidays because it is about showing kids someone is always there.

Over 30 Hollister Associates supported the Angel Tree Program by donating gifts and filling stockings with stickers, bubbles, candies, and Holiday crafts for each child.

Caregivers received grocery and gas gift cards.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg...
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
Melissa Frampton
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
ACSO looking for runaway juvenile from Stuarts Draft.
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

Skyline Drive still closed after last week's storm
Skyline Drive still closed after last weeks storm
Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gift
Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gift
saw
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Toby Corriston
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton