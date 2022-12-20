J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization.

“We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of our small animal care unit, and I thought okay $500 could definitely get us what we need for these pigs to be more comfortable and to have a better habitat,” Agriculture teacher Paryce Black said.

The upgrade may seem like a small project, but Black says grants like the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the classroom program, are vital to better educational opportunities. She says she applies to around six per year.

“Public education they do what they can but I mean it is what it is with funding sometimes it can limit you and what you are able to do for students so without grants or class definitely would look different,” Black said.

That’s just one of the reasons Black emphasizes lessons on the grant writing process from beginning to end, even bringing in professionals as guest speakers.

8th-grade students have also had the opportunity to take those lessons and apply them in real life, filling out applications for various grants and scholarships.

“This will help me by like giving me knowledge on how to word certain things and how to be detailed so people can understand what I’m saying,” student Myleigh Jones said.

Black says no matter the career field students choose in the future, these lessons can help them both in and out of the professional world.

“I think it just helps them convey a message if they have a goal like how do you plan on reaching that goal so regardless if they ever get a grant or they ever apply for another one I think it helps them long term with their communication but also goal setting,” Black said.

