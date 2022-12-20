JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season.

This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning.

The new agreement adds an extra year to a three-year extension announced in April. As part of the latest extension, Cignetti will also have one year automatically added to his contract by achieving eight wins against FBS opponents in any season during the length of the contract.

Through four seasons, Cignetti has guided the Dukes to a 41-8 record, which includes going 8-3 with a 6-2 mark in Sun Belt Conference play to finish tied atop the East in their first season competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks.

“It was an outstanding first season in the Sun Belt and facing FBS competition, highlighted by our first-place finish in the Sun Belt East Division,” Bourne said. “Stability is a key factor for success in the current construct of college athletics. The university is happy to reward Curt Cignetti for his leadership and for the competitive excellence exhibited by our student-athletes. We have a bright future for JMU football!”

“Manette and I love JMU and Harrisonburg!” Cignetti said. “As a staff, we are working diligently to improve the program on a daily basis to position ourselves for the best success in the Sun Belt Conference next year and beyond.”

The 2022 season brought national attention, with a 5-0 start and JMU’s first national ranking in the AP Top 25. The Dukes received at least a vote in the AP poll in six weeks during the season.

Prior to JMU’s move to the Sun Belt and FBS, Cignetti won three Colonial Athletic Association championships and reached at least the FCS semifinals each season with a national-title game trip in 2019. In 2021, he became the first coach in program history to guide the Dukes to three straight conference championships.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.