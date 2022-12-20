Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County.

On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that the alleged suspect was not there.

Police say the officers were leaving the residence when they saw Cline attempting to flee the scene on foot and tased him.

After the taser was used, Cline brandished a knife and rushed toward the deputies. They immediately fired their guns, fatally shooting Cline.

Both deputies were not injured in this incident.

The investigation is still active

