Nativity scene stolen from church in broad daylight

*NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a large nativity scene from outside a church in Louisiana.

The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport.

The church’s video tech posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief.

The video shows a dark-colored SUV pulling into the church’s empty parking lot and parking in front of the nativity scene. The driver gets out of the vehicle, opens the trunk, and proceeds to remove pieces from the nativity scene and load them into the back of the SUV.

The driver took nearly 10 items from the nativity scene overall, loading them into the SUV piece by piece. The driver left only a few pieces of the nativity scene behind before taking off.

Church officials said the driver covered the SUV’s license plate, so it is harder to track down the person responsible.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church at btchurch@baptisttabernacle.net or (318) 687-7473.

