Preparing for winter weather during holiday travel

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The one-year anniversary of the I-95 shutdown, which lasted more than 24 hours in Fredricksburg, is approaching.

More winter weather is expected this week as Virginians begin the two-week stretch of busy holiday travel.

Two winter storm systems are expected to impact travel.

“When you throw all those extra cars on the road then you throw winter weather, frozen precipitation, cars sliding on the roadways, the potential for issues, backups and delays gets magnified that much more,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Experts say those travel plans need to be flexible this year.

“Understand what the weathers gonna be like along your route and also at your destination. If you can, pivot a day early or a day late you want to wait out that storm but most importantly you also want to get to the point where they’re actually clearing the roadways,” Dean said.

VDOT is already preparing crews to treat the roadways.

“The notifications have gone out to VDOT personnel that there is a potential winter storm on the way, we’ll also be reaching out to our contractors and hired equipment to make sure we have enough manpower and resources out there at our disposal,” Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT Staunton District said.

Slack said I-81 is their top priority.

“As we get a little bit closer and the forecast starts to gel a little bit a big part of our planning includes that messaging, trying to get folks to work with us and give us a chance to treat the roads and make them safe for the public before they head out there,” Slack said.

He said they have more winter equipment this year than in 2021, but it will be a day of decision, based on whether there is a snow storm or ice storm on how they treat roadways.

“We put a lot of resources and a lot of attention on i-81 and making sure that traffic keeps moving no matter what the weather,” Slack said.

As 3.1 million Virginians plan to hit the roadways this holiday season according to AAA, they say there are a few things to keep in your winter car kit.

Experts say to have snow scrapers and shovels handy, have jumper cables or a jump box, blankets, coats hats and gloves to keep warm -- water and snacks for everyone in the car and charging cords for phones.

