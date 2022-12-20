Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge

Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman(Buena Vista Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Dec. 20, 2022
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating.

Hartman has been released on bail.

The charge is the result of a grand jury returning a true bill in the case, and a special prosecutor has been called in from Giles County.

The city manager is conducting a search for a new police chief.

