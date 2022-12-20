Skyline Drive still closed after last weeks storm

Luray, Va. (WHSV) -Shenandoah National Park closed Skyline Drive last week due to the winter weather, and park staff are currently working to remove ice and fallen debris.

With incoming winter weather, Skyline Drive will continue to be closed and won’t open until conditions clear up

In the meantime, the park still has its trails open for hikers, however, hiking is at your own risk.

“If you do make that decision to hike into the park. Just be very careful, you know the trails are still slippery because there’s ice on them. There is still ice in some of the trees. So please please please look up and just be aware of your surroundings at all times because there is still a hazard on the trail when out hiking in these conditions.” said Allysah Fox

More information on the status of Skyline Drive can be found here. Visitors can also sign up for alerts by texting “shenalerts” to 888777

