Skyline Drive still closed after last weeks storm

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Luray, Va. (WHSV) -Shenandoah National Park closed Skyline Drive last week due to the winter weather, and park staff are currently working to remove ice and fallen debris.

With incoming winter weather, Skyline Drive will continue to be closed and won’t open until conditions clear up

In the meantime, the park still has its trails open for hikers, however, hiking is at your own risk.

“If you do make that decision to hike into the park. Just be very careful, you know the trails are still slippery because there’s ice on them. There is still ice in some of the trees. So please please please look up and just be aware of your surroundings at all times because there is still a hazard on the trail when out hiking in these conditions.” said Allysah Fox

More information on the status of Skyline Drive can be found here. Visitors can also sign up for alerts by texting “shenalerts” to 888777

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg...
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
Melissa Frampton
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
ACSO looking for runaway juvenile from Stuarts Draft.
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gift
Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gift
saw
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Toby Corriston
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton