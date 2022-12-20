Strasburg to overhaul water meter system

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month.

The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing more than 2,000 new AMI smart meters. The town is also changing its water billing system which should lead to more consistent monthly bills for customers.

For the last several years many Strasburg residents have spoken out about unusually high water bills that vary dramatically from month to month. This is in part because the town bills at a per thousand-gallon rate.

“The bills can go along for three months being the same and all of sudden they get one high bill. That’s because that extra unit kicked in from usage. If you’re using 2300 gallons a month on that fourth month you get that extra unit billed and get a higher bill. When we switch to billing by the gallon they’re going to know exactly what they used for the month and that’s what they’re gonna get billed for,” said Jay McKinley, Strasburg’s Director of Public Works.

The town will switch to billing by the gallon as it nears completion of the new water meter installations in the coming months.

The new water meter system will also include an online portal and be able to measure water usage much more quickly. This will help customers be able to identify when they may have a leak before getting their monthly bills which is often the cause of the high water bills.

“With the new meters you can set alerts up so that if I use let’s say over 500 gallons in a day, it’ll shoot you a text or an email. Plus at any time you’ll be able to log into a customer portal and see your usage by the hour if you want to. So you can tell that ‘Oh I might have a leaky toilet’,” said McKinley.

The new system will also greatly decrease the manpower and time needed for the town to measure each customer’s usage. With the town’s current water meters crews have to manually check each meter and it takes about three days to cover the entire town.

“The AMI system is going to send that reading out to a repeater or a data collector in the system which will then basically bounce it back to the town hall. So we’re going to push a button and be able to read each mark and get all that data all at once in just a small amount of time,” said McKinley.

In addition to the decrease in necessary manpower McKinley said a big benefit of the new water meter system is that it will create a better interface for the town to work with customers who have billing problems or concerns.

“The front desk workers can actually pull up a screen, look into their meter, look at their usage, and talk with the resident and say ‘well I see on this particular day you used 5,000 gallons of water’ so it gives us more of an ability to help the resident figure out where their water is going,” he said.

McKinley said it will likely take around four months for the town to install all of the new meters.

