Winter farmers market coming to Staunton

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops.

This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.

A group of producers are lined up to provide the food but the other goal is providing a community for the attendees.

“We’re hoping to inspire a space that people can come together, even if it’s only for 10 minutes, and feel recharged and feel nourished in a way that’s bigger than food,” Staunton Indoor Winter Farmers Market Co-Organizer Louella Hill said.

The winter farmers market will kick off Jan. 14.

Producers will have items like vegetables, mushrooms, meats, cheeses, and bread which Hill says the indoor market is a match meant to be.

