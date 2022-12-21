Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of his diagnosis his teammates, coaches, and fellow students have been doing all they can to support him and his family.

“One person’s hurting right now and our family is gonna come together and do whatever we need to. Our kids just sit there and wait for messages from me on what we need to do and our kids will answer and help out in any way they can because this program is truly a family,” said Broadway Football Head Coach Danny Grogg.

Franks’s teammates were stunned to learn of his diagnosis about a week and a half ago.

“It’s been really hard for all the football players, especially the lineman because we’re a unit and he’s one of us. He’s like my little brother, it’s been hard, especially for me. He’s a tough kid so he’ll get through it,” said Clay Garber, a freshman at Broadway who played on the offensive and defensive line with Frank.

Since learning of his diagnosis his teammates have come together and been focused on supporting Frank as best they can.

“I feel like we’ve all gotten closer through this experience. It’s tough seeing a teammate get diagnosed with something like this at such a young age, it’s terrible but we’ve gotten closer and we’ve come together to help support him,” said Caleb Estep, a sophomore linebacker at Broadway.

Broadway Head Coach Danny Grogg and his wife have been raising money for childhood cancer research over the last seven years. Each year the football team has a gold-out game to raise awareness for childhood cancer and when one of their own was diagnosed the team jumped into action.

“We ended up raising $2,000 in really less than two days throughout this community. I really appreciate this community and everything that they do. When something happens to one of our own in this town and around here in this area, it didn’t take long,” said Grogg.

The football program has already raised money for Frank and his family by raffling off a cooler, t-shirts and sweatshirts have also been made and sold in support of Frank, and 50-50 raffle tickets were sold to raise money for him at a girl’s basketball game.

“Friday last week we wore white t-shirts that had #StandwithLucas on the front and then 51 which is his number on the back. And then at the girl’s basketball game they wore shirts like that too and we fundraised almost six hundred dollars for him,” said Garber.

Strasburg High School’s football team also collected gift cards and donations for Frank’s family that were brought to Broadway High School on Wednesday. Broadway’s girl’s basketball team will also have a gold-out theme in support of Frank at the Ram Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at Strasburg next week.

Coach Grogg said Broadway’s team has been focused on helping Frank and his family through the initial shock with their fundraising and will be there to support them every step of the way.

“We know that there’s another long haul that has to come with this. It’s gonna be a long battle and one that we know he can win. This is just going to help out with that first part and we’re going to help out through this entire journey,” he said.

Broadway’s football team also plans to hold a pork barbecue sandwich fundraiser for Frank in the near future.

“We’ll continue our efforts of fundraising and everything we have been doing to try to make sure people don’t just for a week worry about it and then forget. We want to keep it in people’s minds and people’s hearts,” said Estep.

Frank’s teammates described him as a good kid who is always smiling and a hard worker. Clay Garber said he has been texting with Frank every day and said that he has been able to come home from the hospital.

“Lucas we’re thinking about you, we’re praying for you, our family will always be here for you, and putting on that gold next year is gonna have a little bit of a different meaning for not only me and our football program but our town and our community. We’re with you buddy, stay strong and we know you’re gonna beat this,” said Coach Grogg.

Grogg and the team have been collecting gift cards and donations for Frank’s family at Broadway High School and will continue to do so when the school returns from winter break.

For anyone who wants to donate the best way to do so is through Venmo by sending money to @LucasStrong51, the team will continue to provide updates on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.