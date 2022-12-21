Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy.

This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the cancer center.

“It’s a good opportunity for us at the end of the season to use some poinsettias if we them left over and we always try to keep some to make sure they have to give out. We like opportunities to just share the love of God in any way possible and one simple way is to cheer people up through poinsettias we’ve grown,” said Brandon Strite Co-owner of Evergrown’ Greenhouses

“A lot of them over the holidays don’t have any flowers or balloons or anything like that. That you know says Christmas on it. So they’re very pleased. It’s fulfilling for us that deliver them. It’s just a feel-good.” said Sharon Peale Foral Designer

On Friday the poinsettias will be hand-delivered by hospital staff to every patient at Sentara and patients at the cancer center.

