Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton.

“I started propping myself up on shelves and even in cabinets and things like that and the kids would love it and they would take pictures and stuff but I also wanted to interact,” Dalton said.

Each school day morning in December, Dalton rides his Razor scooter decorated with a wreath, bow, and lights, and greets students as they arrive each morning. He also makes visits to classrooms throughout the day.

“And it came to be where I wanted to highlight every one of our 21 amazing programs and kind of go in and visit and just spread cheer,” Dalton said.

Dalton says with each class visit and selfie he takes, he is grateful for the opportunity to engage with students in a positive way.

“To see your administrator dressed up in a goofy outfit like this and interacting it just brings a little bit more of that positive rapport and relationship and that’s what we strive to do as an MTC family we strive to interact and become friends but also family with our students and our staff,” Dalton said.

Although the holiday season is coming to a close, Dalton says to keep an eye out for Mr. Tinker Claus next year.

