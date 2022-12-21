One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave

According to the VSP
The VSP has reported that one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in...
The VSP has reported that one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Weyers Cave.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP)

According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has provided updates on their Virginia 511 page.

VDOT reports that drivers can expect delays because of the crash, and that all east and west lanes are closed on Weyers Cave Rd. near the crash.

The crash is still under investigation according to the VSP, and WHSV will give updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg...
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher sentenced on charges of indecency with students

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two storm systems before Christmas
MTC administrator Chris Dalton spreading holiday cheer as the school's resident 'elf on a shelf'
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
SVEC encourages preparation for next winter storm
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 21
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 21