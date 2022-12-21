One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP)

According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has provided updates on their Virginia 511 page.

VDOT reports that drivers can expect delays because of the crash, and that all east and west lanes are closed on Weyers Cave Rd. near the crash.

The crash is still under investigation according to the VSP, and WHSV will give updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.