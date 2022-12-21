Shenandoah National Park seeking information on missing person

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is seeking information from park visitors on a missing person.

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in...
James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.(WHSV)

According to SNP, James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6.

Cattley is a 66-year-old white man, weighing around 125 lbs. with blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. He wears shoes with an orthopedic lift.

If you have information or have been in the Turk Gap area since Sept. 22, please call or text their tipline at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov or go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg...
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher sentenced on charges of indecency with students

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two storm systems before Christmas
One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
MTC administrator Chris Dalton spreading holiday cheer as the school's resident 'elf on a shelf'
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
SVEC encourages preparation for next winter storm