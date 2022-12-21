South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month.

On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect all the donations and talk with students about the SPCA’s work.

“Anytime you combine kids and animals that’s a great thing. So they were very excited to bring in items that they knew were going to go to animals that they knew were homeless,” said Jackie Dunsmore, the guidance counselor at South River who oversaw the project.

Since Thanksgiving students brought in a significant number of treats, cat litter, pet toys, blankets, and medical supplies for SPCA workers.

“Today we kind of came full circle, I think the children really understood what their gifts are gonna mean and they were able to ask questions and find out more about the SPCA which hopefully will result in them supporting the SPCA in the future,” said Dunsmore.

The project was part of the school’s larger efforts to teach students the importance of giving back to their community.

“We call ourselves a kind and caring community and this was another opportunity for our kids to practice that and give outside of themselves. It’s just been a great experience for them and for all of us as a staff to watch them participate in this,” said Dunsmore.

Dunsmore and the school thank all of its families for their generous donations to the RHSPCA.

