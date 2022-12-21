Therapy dogs relieve stress at HRECC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twice a month Riley, a therapy dog, visits the operations center at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

It was an initiative started by the wellness team at HRECC to bring a wellness factor into a high-stress atmosphere.

“We’re really lucky to have a team that looks out for our communicators, that wants to put together these things that kind of lighten the mood for the communicators that have to spend 12 hours a day in here,” Christa Houff, senior communicator at HRECC said.

911 dispatchers are the first first responders, so having a therapy dog come in allows them to relax while the dog is there.

“We are under a lot of stress here as 911 dispatchers we’re always helping people and their emergencies ... as soon as Riley came in everybody turned to the door and it just kind of takes their mind off of things for a little bit and gives us the opportunity to just kind of calm down and play with the dog,” Jessica Houff, assistant supervisor at HRECC said.

Luis Krug is the pet therapy dog handler for Riley, who was on the floor at HRECC Tuesday night.

He said he takes Riley to many different places including nursing homes, hospitals, and camps for children with physical and mental challenges along with HRECC.

“It struck a chord with me when we were asked to do that because I’ve retired from law enforcement and public safety after over 23 years of service,” Krug said. “This is a way for me to say thank you to the dispatchers because literally, my life was in their hands for over 20 years and now I can do something to help them.”

Krug said seeing people brighten up and have a change in body language once Riley enters the room is worth the training he had to complete to have her as a therapy dog.

”People enjoy Riley,” Krug said. “Riley is a good, calm dog. She is very good around people and you can just see them brighten up, their body language changes, people know Riley by name they greet her by name.”

There are many teams within HRECC. When becoming a dispatcher at HRECC you can join the wellness team, the community outreach team, the ambassador team, or the social media team.

“All tie into giving the communicators other opportunities outside of dispatch to be hands-on with our community,” Christa Houff said.

HRECC is currently hiring. They have a recruitment campaign happening until Jan 20 at 5 p.m.

To apply to HRECC visit their website.

