Two storm systems before Christmas

*If you plan to travel for the holidays Thursday or Friday especially outside of the area, please pack a preparedness kit in your car. Blankets, plenty of water, extra food in case you get stuck. These two storms will impact a large portion of the country with travel being the worst on Friday for the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast. Saturday would be a much better travel day, although cold and windy, but it will be dry except around the Great Lakes.*

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday and Friday with the impacts from both storms.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising to around 30/low 30s and light snow turning to a mix early. Any snow accumulation will be minor but it will still lead to slick roads. This turns to a sleet mix early to mid morning. Sleet can accumulate in some areas, especially across the mountains and higher elevations above 2,500′. The mix will turn to a cold rain in the Valley first but the longer temperatures stay at 30, the more sleet and icy mix there will be. This should be more for higher ridges above 2,000′ but it’s something to monitor closely. There is the potential for some snow accumulation in West Virginia for Grant and Hardy county especially where the air will be the coldest.

There will be some icing along the Blue Ridge but not as much as last week. Then this turns to a cold rain for the rest of the morning and afternoon for the Valley. Icing in the Valley can be a glaze up to 0.10″ which is still going to lead to slick roads and hazardous travel, but it’s manageable ice because it will turn to a cold rain. For the Blue Ridge some spots may pick up closer to 0.20″ ice but that’s for the highest mountains and northern part of Skyline Drive.

The sleet mix will continue for most of the morning in West Virginia. Grant and Hardy County will hold on to the cold air the longest, as well as the Alleghenies and Shenandoah Mtn, and Great North Mtn. This is where the most icing and sleet mix will be and will last through the morning. This is where roads will be most slick and some power outages most likely. Icing in these area can be up to 0.10″-0.25″. This is where the more ice over 0.10″, the greater the impacts. For some of the mountains and areas listed above, the changeover won’t happen until around and after noon. Cold for the day as temperatures slowly rise through the mid 30s.

It will be breezy for the day also as showers continue into the afternoon and temperatures rise into the mid 30s. Rain gradually turns more spotty late afternoon and early evening and then we have a lull.

FRIDAY: Rain showers starting after 3am and continuing into very early Friday morning but this second storm will not have as much moisture and it will be quick moving. It’s a quick hitter early Friday. Temperatures around 40 degrees by 3-6am and turning windy.

Then cooling quickly from west to east early to mid morning. Cooling quick is an understatement. Temperatures will rapidly plummet. We could be looking at a 10-20 degree drop in a matter of 3 hours. As temperatures drop, rain turns to wet snow briefly as dry air works in. So a burst of snow west to east before about 9-10am.

-Accumulations for the Alleghenies, 3-6″.

-Accumulations for the Potomac Highlands are expected to be a trace to 3″ with the highest amounts along and west of Rt. 220 and along higher mountains.

-For the Valley, accumulations will be minor. Zero to about 1/2″ for most with up to 1″ on higher ridges. Temperatures will be into the 20s during the afternoon. As temperatures drop anything wet on the roads will freeze quickly. There will be some slick roads where we have snow on them because of how fast temperatures will drop.

We will be dry by mid to late morning but very cold and windy. With the wind, it will feel like the single digits and teens for the afternoon. Winds gusting to 30-50 mph for the day, with gusts up to 60mph for the Alleghenies. This can take down some branches, trees and lead to numerous power outages. Some sun in the afternoon and dry, but very cold and very windy. Wind chills will be below 0° for the area by sunset and will stay below 0° for the whole area through Saturday morning.

A frigid evening with temperatures falling into the teens with some clouds. Gusts 30-60mph for the night. Very windy through the evening and overnight. Snow showers make a return Friday evening for the Alleghenies and a few flurries elsewhere. Anytime we have high wind and snow for the Alleghenies, a snow squall and flurries can make it east into the Potomac Highlands and into the Valley, especially west of I-81. Otherwise partly-mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. With the wind, temperatures will feel like they are below zero the entire night. Dangerous wind chills at higher elevations of -15 to -25. Across the Alleghenies wind chills can be as cold as -30. A few flurries at times.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens and mostly cloudy. A few flurries early. Wind chills below 0° in the morning with gusts 25-40mph. Other than a few early snow showers for the Alleghenies, we will be dry so this will be a better day to travel. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon with the wind sticking around. Very cold with highs only in the upper teens to low 20s, feeling like the single digits even in the afternoon. Many areas will struggle to reach 20 degrees. Winds decreasing into the evening. Frigid for the evening and overnight with the wind more breezy at times. Overnight lows in the single digits for everyone.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Another frigid start with temperatures rising into the teens. More sunshine for the day and cold. High temperatures only in the low to mid 20s but lighter wind and sunshine. A very cold evening with temperatures into the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Temperatures in the single digits to start and plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds for the day and still cold, but high temperatures will be right around freezing. A very cold evening with temperatures into the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits.

