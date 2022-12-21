Virginia Tech seals time capsule honoring 150th anniversary

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is honoring its 150th anniversary with a time capsule.

It has over 160 items in it honoring the university, the Corps of Cadets and athletics.

The capsule is to the right of Burruss Hall and in front of Norris Hall.

It will stay sealed for the next 50 years.

“We wanted to include things to really span 150 years of Tech history and tradition and lore,” Retired Vice President of Alumni Relations Tom Tillar said.

The capsule has digital archives with photos and videos.

To make sure the technology is viewable in 50 years, there’s also a blu-ray player to view the documents.

