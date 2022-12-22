Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

2023 tickets for the VSR are on-sale
Virginia Scenic Railway
Virginia Scenic Railway(wvir)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023.

They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours.

On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through the Blue Ridge Tunnel, carved out of rock hundreds of feet below the mountain summit above.

On the ALLEGHANY SPECIAL, passengers head west through beautiful working farmland of the Shenandoah Valley, on a destination bound for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Both excursions depart from the Amtrak Staunton station in Staunton, and each ticket includes a meal and dessert selection, plus a beverage served in a complimentary souvenir glass.  Advance reservations are required.

The Buckingham Branch Railroad is the owner/operator of the Virginia Scenic Railway, and the VSR is the only regularly scheduled sightseeing train in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
Matthew Heuple mugshot
Man arrested for stealing school bus
A 1-2 punch Thursday and Friday
Two storm systems before Christmas
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in...
Shenandoah National Park seeking information on missing person

Latest News

The Silver Lake Mill is poised for a big 2023.
History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill
Salvation Army (File) (Source: KFDA)
Staunton Salvation Army expects increase in demand for services this Winter
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two storm systems before Christmas
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 22
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 22