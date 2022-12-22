Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023.

They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours.

On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through the Blue Ridge Tunnel, carved out of rock hundreds of feet below the mountain summit above.

On the ALLEGHANY SPECIAL, passengers head west through beautiful working farmland of the Shenandoah Valley, on a destination bound for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Both excursions depart from the Amtrak Staunton station in Staunton, and each ticket includes a meal and dessert selection, plus a beverage served in a complimentary souvenir glass. Advance reservations are required.

The Buckingham Branch Railroad is the owner/operator of the Virginia Scenic Railway, and the VSR is the only regularly scheduled sightseeing train in Virginia.

