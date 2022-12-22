Farmers staying one step ahead for winter storms

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Winter is a busy season for Fawn Crossing Farms — because the goats have babies and newborn piglets cannot regulate their body temperature until after 48 hours after they are born.

Challenges are making sure the pipes don’t freeze or burst. Farmers say they tried to be prepared for anything.

“We have auxiliary power, if the power goes out. We have a way to generate power to run the well and keep animals with water that’s the most important thing,” Fawn Crossing Farms Operator Bill Theiss said.

Although the animals generate heat, Fawn Crossing Farms’ barn is stocked up with straw, so the ducks, goats, chickens, and pigs stay safe with insulation.

