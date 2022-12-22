Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.

“Looking at it a little closer, it works out really nicely, and so it’s a good opportunity to take advantage of a building that we have that setting there. It’ll make us a good shelter, so this is a test of folks thinking a little bit outside the box,” Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said.

The former school makes up almost 40,000 square feet. SVASC will have some neighbors on the first day in the new space.

“It’ll be a joint space. They are with the association which is the local youth recreational. They have a field in the back. They also use the gymnasium,” Fitzgerald said.

The animal shelter in Lyndhurst has been in urgent mode for weeks with the hundreds of animals taken in.

The school’s centralized location and pod structure are also appealing to shelter staff.

“We can put our animals, our dogs in a pod, our cats in another pod. We can have separation, we can have space there so it’s just a lot of extra benefit,” Fitzgerald said.

The new shelter site is scheduled to be ready in 2024.

