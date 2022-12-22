Harrisonburg Police take steps to ensure safety in winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -With inclement weather on Thursday the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) was on alert and took steps to keep both their officers and the public safe in the cold.

“It’s a balance between us staying off the roadways and people staying off the roadways but also understanding that we are going to be visible in the community and we are available to respond to calls if there is an emergency,” said Lieutenant Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Despite slick roads on Thursday, the HPD did not see a big jump in crashes during the day.

“Anytime there’s inclement weather we anticipate more traffic-related crashes. Fortunately, it appears today and hopefully tomorrow as well, because of the poor weather we’re seeing less traffic on the roadway and we haven’t seen a significant amount of crashes yet,” said Monahan.

During winter weather events, the HPD plans accordingly when it comes to patrols to make sure their officers stay safe on the roads.

“We do put officers in strategic locations so that if there is an incident they can respond quickly without driving too fast for the road conditions. That’s always a concern not only for the public but for officers as well when they’re responding to crashes,” said Monahan.

With temperatures expected to drop rapidly overnight and the potential for flash freezing over the weekend, the HPD will take additional safety measures if need be.

“If the road conditions get too poor our officers will be handling the majority of calls for service by telephone. Obviously in emergency situations where we have to respond, we will but the message will be consistent with what we tell the public, don’t be on the roadways unless you have to,” said Monahan.

Ahead of Friday’s extremely low temperatures, Monahan encourages residents to take precautions in case of emergency.

“Help out your neighbors, plan accordingly with warm clothing, with flashlights, with food, with water, without overdoing it but at the same time it’s good to have a plan in place in case you are locked down in your house for several days,” he said.

For people who do have to be on the roads, Monahan said it’s important to give extra time to get to your destination so you can travel at a slower pace and to leave extra space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.