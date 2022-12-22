History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill

The Silver Lake Mill is poised for a big 2023.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history.

Cheryl Lyons, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.

“This mill deserves public access.” Lyons said.

When you visit the Mill, you can see the mill operate, touch a brick wall from 1867, and come face to face with artifacts that are there to connect people to the story of the Mill.

This year was the bicentennial for the Mill, and there were many events throughout the year to celebrate the history and get people visiting. The lake adjacent to the Mill is full of waterfowl, which attracts birders, the scenery attracts photographers, and the history attracts people wanting to learn more about the history of the area around them.

Lyons said they plan on offering more events throughout the year, and have the location available for people to rent out for small events.

“It’s important to me that this space is available and that this Mill’s story can be told.” Lyons said.

Lyons also said they are working on establishing a self-guided tour that will utilize QR codes to allow people to explore the mill and the history at their own pace.

Event announcements and other information can be found on their Facebook page.

