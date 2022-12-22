JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100.

The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.

James Madison scored 23 more second chance points while Coppin State scored none. However, the Eagles grabbed 13 more points off the bench compared to the Dukes.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday, December 29 when they kick off Sun Belt play on the road against Georgia State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.