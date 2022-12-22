JMU women's basketball claims first-ever Hawk Classic with 78-66 win over Saint Joseph's

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison women’s basketball dominated Eastern Michigan 78-43. On Wednesday, JMU captured its first Hawk Classic in program history with a 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s.

The Dukes improve to 10-2. Kiki Jefferson and Kseniia Koslova co-led the Dukes with 18 points each. Jamia Hazell added 13 points while grabbing eight boards.

Koslova and Hazell were selected to the Hawk Classic Tournament Team, while Koslova was named the MVP of the Hawk Classic after scoring 36 total points over two games.

The Dukes outrebounded the Tribe 39-31. JMU scored nine more second chance points and nearly 23 more points off the bench. The Hawks did not score any bench points.

The Dukes return to the court Thursday, December 29 when they kick off Sun Belt play against Coastal Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center and will be streamed on ESPN+.

