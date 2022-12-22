Local outdoor clothing store gives recommendations on cold weather gear

(WHSV) - As brutal cold nears, it may be a good idea to check your wardrobe. If you need to be in the cold, Conor Wells of Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg said certain material is key for winter clothing.

“The big thing is making sure you have a material that is going to wick away the sweat. Stuff like cotton isn’t going to do that very well, so you definitely want to stick to wool or synthetic blend,” said Wells.

Wells also said there’s an additional layer people tend to forget about when there’s any snow, wind, or rain in cold weather.

“People think, I’ll just throw this on because it always keeps me warm but then if it starts to rain, and this (mid-layer) gets wet, the insulation is practically ruined. So always make sure to have that waterproof layer if there is any of that wintry weather in the forecast,” Wells said.

Wells said to also make sure your ears and head are covered as plenty of body heat escapes via the head.

