Staunton Salvation Army expects increase in demand for services this Winter

Salvation Army (File) (Source: KFDA)
Salvation Army (File) (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Staunton is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs.

The arctic conditions coincide with the end of the famous Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve, which could make conditions difficult for volunteer bellringers at retail locations. “The Salvation Army in Staunton depends on holiday giving for more than 60% of our annual operating budget, which covers providing shelter, feeding the hungry, providing emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response,” said Lt. Kelsey Meredith

“So far, we are at 80% to our goal for kettle fundraising, so we need the community’s help. Your gift goes to helping those in need right here in Staunton and West Augusta County. We are preparing to take in those without shelter, offer a hand to those at risk of losing heat, serve food to those in need of a meal, and offer a listening ear to those in need of emotional and spiritual care,” said Lt. Meredith.

With rising inflation and lingering effects from the pandemic, The Salvation Army in Staunton has seen an approximate increase of 50% for its services this year.

In addition to the retail locations, you can send a check to 1700 West Beverley Street in Staunton. The Salvation Army is a 501c(3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible, something to consider as we near the end of the year.

