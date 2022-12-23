Culpepper man arrested on illegal drug and gun charges

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, (BRNGTF) a Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the BRNGTF. Johnnie Thomas III, 35., is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. according to the release.

Task force members allegedly first encountered Thomas on Dec. 20, during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County. A pistol and approximately 1/8 of an ounce of methamphetamine were supposedly recovered from Thomas’s vehicle during the course of the traffic stop. Thomas was taken into custody without incident according to the BRNGTF. According to the release, he was charged with one felony count of distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and one count of concealing a weapon.

The release says that a further investigation led to a search warrant being executed at Thomas’s house in the 1800 block of Picadilly Circle. The search warrant allegedly yielded eight pistols, a rifle, a shotgun and an assortment of magazines and ammunition. Investigators also supposedly seized $23,000 in cash and approximately one ounce of meth, with a street value of approximately $3,000, according to the BRNGTF.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

