Customers think new gas meters increase costs — Columbia Gas clarifies

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Prices are up, and that includes natural gas prices.

Columbia Gas says they replace gas meters as part of its standard replacement program but also if necessary.

Team representative Norida Torriente says the meter has no impact on gas usage.

“The only thing that gas meters do is measure the volume of gas that’s flowing through the home. They don’t actually regulate, per se, the cost. They don’t really impact the cost. It’s just a measurement tool,” Torriente said.

The service measures the energy used by cubic feet or therms.

Freezing temperatures only play a factor based on the amount of gas the person is using. There is still a way to stay warm at home without burning up the gas bill.

“At night, if you wanna lower the thermostat a little bit because you’re under blankets, that also helps with some energy costs,” Torriente said.

Columbia Gas has resources to help if customers feel that their bills are skyrocketing.

“They can go ahead and take an energy-efficiency quiz. They might find that they are eligible for some of the products that are offered to help save on their energy usage, which not only converts into some extra dollars in their pockets but also helps save the planet,” Torriente said.

Eligible customers, whether by age or income, will receive a visit to their home from our professional partner to install certain energy-saving products based on whether they have natural gas water heating, space heating, or both.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.