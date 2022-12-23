Hometown becomes ‘Christmas City’

BLUEFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - The holidays were always important to my family, and we did a lot of fun things together to celebrate. My hometown had a lights display, and that was by far our favorite thing to do together.

We would all pile into a minivan, get hot chocolate, and drive through at least once to look at the light displays that were set up in a local park. As we all got older things changed, but that tradition lived on.

Over the past few years I didn’t have the time to visit my hometown because of school, work, or weather, and I missed that tradition.

This year, a family member told me that my hometown of Bluefield was undergoing a massive project to make the city a Christmas destination for people all over to come and see. After getting a few days off, I decided to make a return trip to see my hometown. My girlfriend and brother would be joining me, and I scheduled to meet with a few city leaders to learn more about the ‘Christmas City.’

I met with Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson and City Ambassador Marie Blackwell to learn more about the ‘Christmas City.’

“It’s important to provide a Christmas outlet that’s affordable.” Marson said.

In the downtown area they transformed a parking lot into a Christmas Market with many things to do. Even on a cold night, the market was packed with people taking photos, going into stores and restaurant’s, and spending time with family.

Bluefield has the advantage of having a major road way running next to the town, and they aren’t very far from the interstate. That makes it easier to get to the town, and the town has capitalized on getting people from the major roadways to the downtown area.

The town leaders have done a great job creating a fun, enjoyable experience for people, and they plan on expanding next year.

After leaving the downtown area and grabbing dinner, I met with the rest of my family and we went to go see the lights. When we got there we were faced with a line like I had never seen before. There were at least three hundred cars in line to see the lights, and the line even took up part of the main road.

The lights used to be contained within the park, but this time around there were lights everywhere! As we were waiting in line I explained the tradition of seeing the to my girlfriend, and we slowly inched our way to the park.

“People come from all over to experience these lights.” Blackwell said “It is a boost to our tourism.”

Once we were in the park the wait became worth it. Over a million lights were everywhere and there were some very creative designs I had never seen before. Of course we pointed out everything new and different, and we were happy to see some familiar favorites still around. My personal favorite has always been a sea monster with a Santa hat on next to a light up lighthouse, and I was happy to see that both were still around.

It took us about twenty minutes to get through the park, and we left with new memories and plenty of photos.

The people of Bluefield were very nice and helpful as I was working on this report, and I am thankful that I got to share this experience with all of you.

I’m looking forward to seeing how they expand next year, and I hope other towns take notes from Bluefield and embrace the holiday spirit.

