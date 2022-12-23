JMU men’s soccer standout Tyler Clegg drafted to Portland Timbers

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer defender Tyler Clegg was selected 85th overall by the Portland Timbers.

Clegg became the eighth student-athlete in program history to be drafted to a Major League Soccer team.

“I almost felt like a deer in headlights,” said Clegg. “I was hoping my name was going to be called and seeing it up there was a surreal feeling... a dream come true.”

Over five years in Harrisonburg, Clegg played in 78 matches for the Dukes, making 54 starts. Clegg helped lead JMU to three Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) titles. This fall, he anchored a backline that notched seven shutouts and reached the Sun Belt Championship final in the Dukes’ first season in the conference.

In 2021, Clegg was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Defensive Player of the Year. Although he has lofty personal goals, the three-year captain said his focus is on the success of the team.

“Team success equals player success,” added Clegg. “If the team is achieving high quality goals and results, you’re going to get seen on an individual level because the team is doing well.”

This winter, Clegg graduated from JMU with a degree in finance. Next, he will move to Portland and play for the chance to earn a contract with the Timbers.

