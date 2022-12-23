JMU Pair Earn 2022 All-ECAC Honors

The James Madison football team put together another dominant performance Saturday night.
The James Madison football team put together another dominant performance Saturday night.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 23, 2022
DANBURY, Ct. (WHSV) - James Madison seniors Kris Thornton and Isaac Ukwu were both named to the 2022 Football Bowl Subdivision All-ECAC Team, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced.

This honor comes following both standouts earning Honorable Mention All-America accolades from the College Football Network. Thornton and Ukwu are also JMU’s first All-ECAC honorees at the FBS level.

Thornton, a First Team All-Sun Belt wide receiver, was the first JMU player to reach 1,000 receiving yards twice in a career, as he did so in consecutive seasons. He caught 59 passes for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns. Thornton averaged 17.2 yards per catch and turned in five 100-yard games, including a career-high 173 at Arkansas State.

Ukwu, who was voted a First Team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman, turned in 40 tackles with 10.5 for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a recovery, as he captained one of the nation’s top defenses. He led JMU in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss. Ukwu produced 1.5 or more TFL in five games and had at least a full sack in four games.

