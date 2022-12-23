Powerful storm effects area, most of country

(WHSV) - It certainly has been an eventful weather day in our viewing area as we got in on our second winter storm of the season. Like last Thursday, it wasn’t a snowy one.

Snow, ice, rain... it was a day of everything.

Storm reports. Many areas have a glaze to 0.10" ice

Up to 2.5" snow reported in Grant and Hardy with 3" in Hampshire Co.

According to https://t.co/c0zdaCv0I0 there are several hundred customers with power outages in Augusta Co and Hardy county.

Temps are improving pic.twitter.com/8GMRcr1Ahv — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 22, 2022

This led to some issues on the roadways. In most places, roads remained wet and slushy. The area had many icy scenes like last Thursday.

Ice accumulated on trees yet again Thursday and led to some downed trees and power outages. In Augusta County, more than a thousand customers were without power as of Thursday evening. There have also been outages in Pendleton and Hardy counties.

Now, it’s the powerful Arctic front that will be coming in Friday that will make the headlines. Temperatures have rapidly tumbled throughout the country. Strong winds along with plummeting temperatures have created dangerous and life-threatening wind chills for some.

“I mean, it’s cold! But when it’s -20 it’s just another level!,” said Jared Briggs, an Evanston, Wyoming resident. In Casper, Wyoming, the wind chill dropped to 76 below zero!

“You cover everything up to your eyes and that moisture freezes on your eyelashes,” said Kelly Serr of the National Weather Service.

In Iowa, the mayor of Des Moines called the conditions, “unreal.”

“We’re advising residents to remain home, and not travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie.

All of this, coming in the last days before Christmas.

This Arctic front has created some wild weather. In Dillon, Montana, the temperature dropped 26 degrees in 3 minutes! Denver saw a 37-degree temperature drop in just an hour. Casper, Wyoming saw a wind chill of 76 below zero, a 126 mph wind gust was recorded in Wyoming, and a temperature of 50 below zero was recorded in Butte, Montana.

Some of the wild weather experienced with this Arctic front (WHSV)

While our area saw this storm’s impacts, the bigger ones come Friday.

So here's the problem: temps slowly rising but that doesn't mean all ice will melt.

Any ice on power lines that doesn't melt will cause problems w/ high winds Fri.

More weight= more outages.

Wind gusts of 30-60mph with even 70mph gusts along the Alleghenies. Prepare for outages pic.twitter.com/l6Y4pywO2r — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.