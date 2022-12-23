Stanley boy raises money for Officer Nick Winum Playground

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A four-year-old boy from Stanley held a bake sale at The Total Look Salon throughout the week to raise money to help build a playground in honor of fallen Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum.

Griffin Lanier raised over $1,500 throughout the week to help the Where Angels Play Foundation build the playground.

“I thought it would be really nice because I just wanted to do it,” said Lanier.

The playground will be built at Hawksbill Park in Stanley in 2023.

“To see a child at four years old be so excited and realizing it’s going to take a lot of support and money to be able to build this playground and that he wants to be a part of it and help. Griffin just has such a heart for law enforcement and first responders and to me, that’s what it’s all about,” said Kara Winum, Officer Winum’s wife.

Kara Winum said that it has been amazing to see how excited Griffin is to help with the playground and that she is excited for it to be built.

“I’m looking forward to being able to go out there and meet more kids like Griffin that are just so excited about the playground, excited about supporting law enforcement and first responders. Just the joy he brings, brings joy to me and healing,” she said.

Winum said that the playground will honor all law enforcement and first responders as well as her husband’s memory.

“It just kind of symbolizes the love that Nick had for the kids in the community and how he wanted to bring joy. There are so many things that it embodies really, the happiness for the kids and the healing for the community,” she said.

If you’re interested in helping Griffin raise money for the playground you send money through Venmo to @Grfifinwhereangelsplay or donate directly to the foundation here.

