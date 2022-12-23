SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible.

With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen trees, there was some damage to power lines and poles around the area.

“It’s not unexpected when you have 30, 40, 50 mph wind gusts for outages like this to happen in a widespread nature so we have crews up and down the valley working on things, and hopefully it won’t take too long to get everybody back on,” said Preston Knight, Communications Manager for the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday PowerOutage.us reported 1,413 homes in Augusta County were without power, by far the most in the valley. There were also 286 homes without power in Shenandoah County, 137 in Page County, and 50 in Rockingham County.

“South of Staunton and around Staunton, not in the city of Staunton but kind of all around Staunton and a little bit North, South, and West of it seem to be the higher number spots in terms of outages that we have right now,” said Knight.

Crews from SVEC worked throughout the day on Friday to restore power to as many homes as possible up and down the valley.

“The goal is always to try to restore it on the same day but we have a lot of outages that are kind of spread out. It’s tough working conditions with high winds, obviously, the cold weather, not the easiest elements to work in but our guys are out there and as soon as we can get things back on for everybody we’ll do it,” said Knight.

Dominion Energy also had a few hundred customers in the valley lose power on Friday but said that across Virginia things were much worse.

“Richmond right now, 30,000, we’ve got a lot so you guys I think are fairing better than any other region in the state,” said Craig Carper, a media relations specialist for Dominion Energy.

For crews working to restore power, damage from fallen trees and high-speed winders is to be expected, as they’ve been preparing for this kind of winter event all year.

“You don’t get ready this week for something like this, you get ready throughout the year by trying to cut back right of ways so when tree limbs do fall or if they fall it’s not over our lines bringing things down. So hopefully the damage is not as bad as it could’ve been thanks to the work we do throughout the year,” said Knight.

Any SVEC customers who need to report a power outage are asked to call 1-800-234-7832, for Dominion that number is 866-366-4357.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.