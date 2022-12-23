The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening.

The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they said in a press release.

SVEC expects to have members mostly restored Friday in the Greenville, Deerfield and Spring Hill areas of Augusta County. Crews are working in hopes of having members restored Saturday in Fort Valley of Shenandoah County and Shockeysville, Cedar Grove Road, Mountain Falls and Back Mountain Road of Frederick County.

The SVEC advises that anyone with health conditions may consider seeking alternative accommodations, to be safe.

SVEC has all available crews and contractors working in the challenging conditions of high winds and bitter cold. Another outage update will be shared Friday evening.

For the latest information, please check the outage map on www.svec.coop.

