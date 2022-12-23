VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.

VDOT says drivers should avoid non-essential travel.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, temperatures throughout the region are below freezing and continuing to rapidly drop. Strong winds and some sunshine have helped dry many roadways, but any wet surfaces will freeze and cause dangerously slick conditions.

VDOT says that drivers who must travel should also be alert for downed trees, branches and utility lines blocking roadways.

High water is blocking about 20 secondary roads in Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties, and VDOT says to never cross a flooded roadway or drive around road-closed signs.

Extreme cold temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend. Drivers should pack an emergency kit and blankets or extra layers of clothing, and have mobile devices fully charged in case of a vehicle breakdown or emergency.

Additional tips are found at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/winter_weather_travel_kit.asp

