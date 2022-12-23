VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

VDOT freezing rain (FILE)
VDOT freezing rain (FILE)(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.

VDOT says drivers should avoid non-essential travel.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, temperatures throughout the region are below freezing and continuing to rapidly drop. Strong winds and some sunshine have helped dry many roadways, but any wet surfaces will freeze and cause dangerously slick conditions.

VDOT says that drivers who must travel should also be alert for downed trees, branches and utility lines blocking roadways.

High water is blocking about 20 secondary roads in Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties, and VDOT says to never cross a flooded roadway or drive around road-closed signs.

Extreme cold temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend. Drivers should pack an emergency kit and blankets or extra layers of clothing, and have mobile devices fully charged in case of a vehicle breakdown or emergency.

Additional tips are found at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/winter_weather_travel_kit.asp

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Virginia Scenic Railway
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
Extreme cold for Friday and Friday night
Two storm systems before Christmas
The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee...
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Prepare for high winds and power outages, and the cold
Power outages
WHSV power outage updates
(FILE)
Sentara Community Impact: Our Community Place
Stephanie Penn's White Christmas Eve Eve Morning Forecast Dec. 23
Stephanie Penn's White Christmas Eve Eve Morning Forecast Dec. 23