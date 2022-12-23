VDOT’s safety service patrol ready to aid travelers for the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With so many people planning to travel for the holidays, VDOT’s primary mission is to keep traffic moving, no matter the highway.

Lane closures for maintenance and road projects are lifted throughout the interstates in the valley to make sure everyone can share the road.— including I-81, I-64, and I-66.

The team understands that predicaments can happen as much as an accident. If there is a hiccup on the road, VDOT’s safety service patrol is determined to help however they can.

“They can help change a tire or give you a little bit of gas, enough to get you to the next exit or help jumpstart a vehicle if you’ve got a dead battery. there are some things that they can assist motorists with and a lot of that’s about safety,” VDOT Communications Manager Ken Slack said.

The VDOT safety service patrol will be ready on the entire strip of I-81 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

