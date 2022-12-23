WHSV power outage updates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Power outages are expected for our region, and WHSV will keep you up to date on the latest power outage news and numbers.

As of 10:15 a.m. Friday morning, poweroutage.us is reporting that almost 85,000 people are without power in Virginia, and over 24,000 are without power in West Virginia.

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) put out a statement saying, “Bitterly cold temperatures through Christmas will lead to additional electric use. With temperatures well below the freezing mark, and it being a time for gathering with friends and family, more electricity will be used than normal.”

Here is a breakdown of power outage numbers as of 10:15 a.m.

Augusta County: 1,889

Rockingham County: 294

Shenandoah County: 1,173

Rockbridge County: 1,148

Highland County: 79

Page County: 234

The SVEC is reporting that over 3,881 members have had their power affected so far, and Dominion Energy is reporting that over 30,000 members have been affected as of this morning.

