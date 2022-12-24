Brutally cold holiday weekend

CHRISTMAS EVE: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens and mostly cloudy. A few flurries early as a result of snow for the Alleghenies. Wind chills below 0° in the morning with gusts 25-40mph. Other than a few early snow showers for the Alleghenies, we will be dry so this will be a better day to travel. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon with the wind sticking around. Very cold with highs only in the upper teens to low 20s, feeling like the single digits even in the afternoon. Many areas will struggle to reach 20 degrees. Winds decreasing into the evening. Frigid for the evening and overnight with the wind more breezy at times. Overnight lows in the single digits for everyone.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Another frigid start with temperatures rising into the teens. More sunshine for the day and cold. High temperatures only in the low to mid 20s but lighter wind and sunshine. A very cold evening with temperatures into the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Temperatures in the single digits to start and plenty of sunshine. A few clouds for the day and still cold but not as cold as previous days. High temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. A very cold evening with temperatures into the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. A quick Clipper system will move across the Alleghenies Monday night leading to a batch of snow showers and some flurries for the Alleghenies.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Mainly sunny for the day. Cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A very cold evening with temperatures into the 20s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s. A chilly afternoon with high temperatures back to around average in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

