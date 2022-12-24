Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia.

Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.

Crews were able to control the fire in 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

Investigators deemed the incident an accidental electrical fire with damages estimated around $50,000.

Chief Tobia stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.

Free smoke alarms are available to city residents. To get yours, call HFD Headquarters at 540-432-7703, or stop by any fire station at any time and those on duty will help you.

