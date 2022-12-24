Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced

Harrisonburg Fire Department to launch Community Paramedicine Program
Harrisonburg Fire Department to launch Community Paramedicine Program(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia.

Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.

Crews were able to control the fire in 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

Investigators deemed the incident an accidental electrical fire with damages estimated around $50,000.

Chief Tobia stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.

Free smoke alarms are available to city residents. To get yours, call HFD Headquarters at 540-432-7703, or stop by any fire station at any time and those on duty will help you.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
WHSV power outage updates
Virginia Scenic Railway
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
VDOT freezing rain (FILE)
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force Arrests Culpeper Resident on Illegal Drug and Gun...
Culpepper man arrested on illegal drug and gun charges
SVEC gives updates on power outages
The SVEC gives update on power outages

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures inching up slowly
Ben's 6pm Forecast 12/24/2022
Ben's 6pm Forecast 12/24/2022
Crews with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative have been working all day Friday to restore...
Line crews work in frigid conditions to restore power in the Valley
Line crews work in frigid conditions to restore power in the Valley
Line crews work in frigid conditions to restore power in the Valley