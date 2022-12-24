Line crews work in frigid conditions to restore power in the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative have been working all day Friday to restore power to homes before the Christmas holiday.

“This will last into Saturday,” Preston Knight, communications manager for SVEC said. “We hope to get most people back on by Saturday night, Christmas Eve. Hopefully, we can beat that, but conditions are tough the outages ... the number of incidents are pretty high. We’re doing the best we can to get to as many places as possible.”

During large power outages, SVEC said they usually can pull from other co-ops, but since bad weather has hit most of the Commonwealth and surrounding areas they are working with the crews and contractors they have.

“We’re a week out from an ice storm that all these guys were working several days to get power back on,” Knight said.

In single-digit temperatures, working on lines and poles covered in ice can be dangerous.

“The wind from a safety factor really plays a part whenever you get over 30 miles per hour, so using a bucket truck gets kind of troublesome and we try to avoid those situations,” Knight said.

However, Knight said crews are working to restore the power as quickly as possible so they, too, can return home to their families for Christmas.

“It’s a lot of hard work for them. They’re out there. They’re risking their lives trying to get the job done. It’s what they love to do,” Knight said.

