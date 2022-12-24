Temperatures inching up slowly

CHRISTMAS EVE: A frigid evening and clear with temperatures in the teens. Not breezy for most, but just a little wind will make it feel like the single digits or below zero. Still breezy across our West Virginia locations throughout the evening and overnight. A few snow showers for the Alleghenies, flurries elsewhere in West Virginia. Overnight lows in the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chills back down into the single digits and even below zero across the Valley at times. Wind chills below zero across our West Virginia locations with wind chills of 10 to 20 below possible, especially across our higher elevations.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and frigid with temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero to start. Plenty of sunshine for Christmas Day but staying cold. Breezy at times, especially across our West Virginia locations. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s, some spots reaching 30. Wind chills in the teens and 20s for the afternoon.

A very cold evening and clear with temperatures falling into the 20s. Clear skies throughout most of the night, adding some clouds late. Frigid with overnight lows in the upper single digits to low teens.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and frigid with temperatures in the teens. Increasing clouds throughout the day as we see plenty of clouds by the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A cloudy and cold evening with temperatures falling into the 20s. Decreasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight and frigid with lows in the mid to upper teens.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. Lot of sun throughout the day and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. A very cold evening as temperatures quickly fall back into the 20s. A few clouds from time to time for the evening and overnight. Very cold with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun with a few passing clouds to start the day. Cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and mostly clear. A few clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Chilly with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s! A beautiful December day. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Some clouds overnight and cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another beautiful day. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.