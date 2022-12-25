Central High School FCCLA prepares Christmas Eve meals for community families

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Central High School put their skills to the test Saturday morning.

“A few of our members came together to prepare a meal for our community to help out,” Keriana Stottlemyer, president of FCCLA at Central High School said.

Most of the students are taking a family and consumer science class which teaches them about food preparation.

The classroom knowledge came to life Saturday as students prepared over 50 meals for the Christmas Eve meal drive.

“We just wanted to do it to help out our community ... know that they’re not alone and we’re here for them to help in any way possible,” Stottlemyer said.

Central High School has a partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food bank which made the meal drive possible.

“We have a program here called Central Outfitters and they partner with them actually and so we get the food from them,” Stottlemyer said.

After all the families who signed up received their meals -- what was left became a Christmas surprise to a few lucky residents of Shenandoah County.

“So last year we took it to the 911 dispatchers, but this year we’re gonna go around and go the gas stations and just other places in our community and help them out,” Stottlemyer said.

Families received a spaghetti dinner with side salad rolls and water and milk to brighten up their holiday season.

They also got a box of food per family member from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

This is the second year the Central High School FCCLA has done the Christmas Eve meal drive and Stottlemyer says they plan to keep it going.

