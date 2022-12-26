Catch the entire solar system together this week

Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WHSV) - The Moon does a lot of planet dancing this week as the entire solar system can also be seen at once up in the sky.

THE MOON AND SATURN

Monday evening, the Moon will shine close to Saturn in the southwestern sky. Saturn will be several finger-widths to the upper right of the Moon, meaning you can see Saturn and the Moon together up in the sky via binoculars. You’ll have to catch the duo early before the Moon and Saturn set just after 8 pm. If you look at the sky immediately after sunset, you can view Mercury and Venus to the lower right before they set.

Monday evening the Moon will be very close to Saturn up in the sky
THE ENTIRE SOLAR SYSTEM

On evenings surrounding Tuesday night, you will be able to view the entire solar system with the Moon! After the sun sets, Venus and Mercury will shine low in the southwestern sky. The Moon and all the other major planets will span across the southern sky. The line in order will be Saturn, the Moon, Jupiter, and Mars. To view all the planets, you’ll want to do so very shortly after sunset before Mercury and Venus set.

All the major planets and the Moon will be up in the sky together Tuesday evening
VENUS SWINGS BY MERCURY

Very early Wednesday evening, look to the southwest for Venus and Mercury. They will be very close to each other up in the sky. Venus will be a thumb’s width below Mercury. You’ll only be able to view them together for 30-45 minutes after sunset.

Mercury and Venus will be very close to each other up in the sky Wednesday
THE MOON AND JUPITER

Also on Wednesday evening in the southwestern sky, the Moon will be located very close to Jupiter. Jupiter will be located a palm’s width to the upper left of the Moon. This will be close enough to view both in binoculars together.

Wednesday evening, the Moon and Jupiter will be very close to each other up in the sky.
GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 5 minutes of daylight. By January 2nd, we will be up to 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 26 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will continue to move later from 7:31 am to 7:32 am and sunsets will move from 5:00 pm to 5:06 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Dec 267:31 am5:00 pm9 hrs, 29 mins
Dec 277:31 am5:01 pm9 hrs, 30 mins
Dec 287:31 am5:02 pm9 hrs, 31 mins
Dec 297:32 am9 hrs, 33 mins min mi insm39 hrs, 31 mins
Dec 307:32 am5:03 pm9 hrs, 31 mins
Dec 317:32 am5:04 pm9 hrs, 32 mins
Jan 17:32 am5:05 pm9 hrs, 33

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Sat Dec 31, 6:53 am5 min72°10° above NNW10° above NE
Sun Jan 1, 6:07 am3 min15°13° above N10° above ENE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonDecember 29th, 8:20 pm
Full MoonJanuary 6th, 6:07 pm
Third Quarter MoonJanuary 14th, 9:10 pm
New MoonJanuary 21st, 3:53 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the southwest before 6:30 pm

Mars: In the east-northeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest around 5:30 am

Jupiter: In the southeastern sky at sunset, sets just after 11:30 pm in the western sky

Saturn: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky around 8:30 pm

