First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday

FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped by traditions and values from around the continent of Africa.(WJLA via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa.

The seven-day celebration of African culture is observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Unlike many other winter holidays, Kwanzaa isn’t tied to a single religion.

It is meant include people of all religions, so people who observe Christmas or Hanukkah can also celebrate it.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga.

It is shaped by traditions and values from around the continent of Africa.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of seven specific principles: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg Fire Department to launch Community Paramedicine Program
Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced
Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late...
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
The classroom knowledge came to life Saturday as students prepared over 50 meals for the...
Central High School FCCLA prepares Christmas Eve meals for community families
There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with...
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
Virginia Scenic Railway
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

Latest News

FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Volunteers preparing meals for the Ministry Through Meals program.
Linville church connects with community through warm meals
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise